Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are ending the relationship after one year

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
Kendall Jenner the star of the game, Ben Simmons, where is the respect!
A source has confirmed to the The E! News the marriage ended after only a year together. The reason why? In the far distance.
“Ben and Kendall have recently completed, just before the Met Gala. They also have a very good relationship with and talk to once in a whileit, ” said a source at the The E! Newsby adding the distance between them was starting to weigh too much.
“She’s very fond of Ben, and I’ve always wanted to end their relationship on good terms“he explained to the source. “Kendall knew he had a lot of travel out of the country, came there, and he thought that it would be better if they were given in a long time. You are having a hard time coping with the time zones and the busy schedules, but there is a chance that they will be together in the future“.
The model 23 years and has always been, well, discreet about their relationships, and it is usually not seen with the couple in the public eye. She talked about Ben on a couple of occasions, including in a recent interview with the Vogue Australia. The magazine said that during the photo shoot, the Effects made it a link Built-in FaceTime for Ben as well.
Kendall also talked about the relationship, and because he likes to make things more discreet.
“For me, a lot of things that are special and sacred, such as my friends, and my relationships. I didn’t think to bring those things to the public, it leaves everything in a mess“and cut it.
“I’m pretty new, and I feel that the relationship is not always right. I don’t want to bring too much attention to something that you don’t know if it’s going to last. A relationship has to be between two people. As soon as you leave the world and enter into it, at the head of the two people starts to mess up. As soon as everyone gets in, you are letting the opinions of others about your relationship, and I don’t think it’s fair to“.