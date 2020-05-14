Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are ending the relationship after one year

Kendall Jenner the star of the game, Ben Simmons, where is the respect!

A source has confirmed to the The E! News the marriage ended after only a year together. The reason why? In the far distance.

“Ben and Kendall have recently completed, just before the Met Gala. They also have a very good relationship with and talk to once in a whileit, ” said a source at the The E! Newsby adding the distance between them was starting to weigh too much.

“She’s very fond of Ben, and I’ve always wanted to end their relationship on good terms“he explained to the source. “Kendall knew he had a lot of travel out of the country, came there, and he thought that it would be better if they were given in a long time. You are having a hard time coping with the time zones and the busy schedules, but there is a chance that they will be together in the future“.

The model 23 years and has always been, well, discreet about their relationships, and it is usually not seen with the couple in the public eye. She talked about Ben on a couple of occasions, including in a recent interview with the Vogue Australia. The magazine said that during the photo shoot, the Effects made it a link Built-in FaceTime for Ben as well.