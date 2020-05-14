Kim and Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to his father

On Monday, September 30th, marked the 16th anniversary of the death of Robert Kardashian, the patriarch of the family Kardashian. And, as a tribute to his father, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian have been in the Instagram post emotional messages.

The sisters have attached an old photo of your father to be with them in their own blog posts from here.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her next to his and Kourtney in turn, posted a picture in which there is giving you a loving kiss on his father.

“I feel so much the lack of it, that I can’t tell you,” said Kourtney.

“I miss you, dad. I can’t believe that today it’s 16 years since you went to heaven,” wrote Kim.

Khloe Kardashian has made no mention of it in her Instagram, but she commented on a post from Kim: “This is a picture that is so beautiful! Miss you every day!”.

Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003, was a victim of cancer of the esophagus, which killed her eight weeks after her diagnosis.