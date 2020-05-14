Kim Kardashian cried on the photos for the Chanel, and that Kris Jenner was the one to blame

“Our family is very close-knit, and it’s also a very ouriçada” We’re talking about Kardashiansof course!! In an interview with the – New York Magazine, Kim Kardashian he revealed that his first photo shoot for the Chanelin may 2003, which was also attended by the ex-creative director of the brand, the iconic – Karl Largerfeldin truth, it was not as well as she had hoped, and ended up down by the fault of someone else, no less than Kris Jennerthe mother of the entrepreneur.

It all started in the The ball of METH that same year, when the editor of a fashion Carine Roitfeld he invited Kim to attend a shooting for a magazine. So, I set off for Paris, but heard from a friend that there was a claim that Karl used to give to you personally the persons who posavam for the label in French for the first time, and with a grant from the the house.

In the middle of a photo shoot, Kris Jenner, who is a superfã of the brand, arrived on the scene, wearing vintage Chanel from the 1980s, from head to toe. “Karl, you stopped shooting and walked up to her. He said, ‘oh My God, is this your mother? I remind myself of this jacket. I remember those gloves. I made these earrings’. The two were so in love, immediately, as I had never seen before. And I was, like, ‘Hello?’”, he recalled Kim.

Kim didn’t like the ~grand entrance~ for the mother, and sent messages to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe by saying that the Superior “had stolen his spark. But that’s not all. At the end of the pictures of his and walked up to them with a bundle in her hand, and she imagined that her dream moment to receive the gift of the managing director, had arrived. “I was ‘in THE BAG. IT IS RIGHT HERE. MY LORD AND GOD. I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this forever, and I’m pregnant, I’m going to give this bag to my daughter,” he said.

It was only then that Karl and said, “Kim, this was a shooting of incredible. Thank you very much. But, Kris, here’s a scholarship for you.” Yes, momanager went on to win this it would be her. And there was pockets, you know? But it’s a version of the limited in the form of lego-like blocks, with applications of crystals, Swarovski crystals.

You can only imagine what you and Kim did it, after that episode, isn’t he? She ran to the bathroom to cry. Poor thing! “I was thinking, ‘oh My God, she stole my life. It stole my day, today. This was at the time in the world of fashion,” said the manager.

Kris do you still have this, and Kim’s made a promise to you North will the play. We can’t judge it, it is! Lol!