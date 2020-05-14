Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner will be featured in the daytime Emmy Awards

Kim OKylie and Kendall Effects you will have special mention in the award ceremony of the International Hit The Awards, which will take place on the 23rd of September.

It was announced on Tuesday that the sisters will present one of the categories for the awards gala. However, we still don’t know what it will be.

In addition to the celebrities, you know that it will be in the role of presenters, Viola Davis, ZendayaMichael Douglas, Naomi Watts, Jimmy Kimmelas part of the cast of ‘the War of The Thrones’.

You Should Also Read: Look of the week: Carolina’s Patronage shone with a look of Kim Kardashian