Kim Kardashian poses with children during a visit to Armenia

Kim Kardashian has always played every time in the causes that she believes in. This Wednesday (30th), the owner of the KKW and Beauty came back to talk about the issues related to Armenia, a country dear to her as a part of their ancestry comes from there.

The manager took a photo that he took with her four young children during a recent visit to the site to celebrate the news of the adoption of a resolution by the US house of Representatives, in which there has been the recognition of the Armenian genocide in 1915.

“It was a victory as great for the Armenian people when the US house of Representatives has recognised the Armenian genocide!”, he wrote that the star of the family Kardashian. “This is a photo that was taken of me and the kids this year, in October,” she says.

By using an dressed in all black, and some of the jewelry in the picture, Kim, a 38-year-old appears to hold in the lap, Psalm, of, four months ago, while at his side is the North, for six years; and the Saint, for three years, and Chicago for about a year. They were all dressed in shades of black and gray.

Even in the Stories, the sociallite and spoke on the subject, with a photo of the Memorial to the Armenian Genocide, in Yerevan, the capital city of the Armênial, which she visited in order to understand further the roots, and to baptize their children too. The North is the only one who has been baptized in the Jerusalem church.

