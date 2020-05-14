Kim Kardashian traveling with the children, to support Kanye West

Kim Kardashian flew to New York with her three older children to support her husband Kanye West at the launch of his new album, Jesus is a King, who, it was later postponed.

The advantage is 38 years old, was accompanied by North, to the Saint, and Chicago, which seemed to be a very elegant presentation for your parent is in a local church.

The little Psalm has not kept pace with the parents, and brethren, and stayed with family O in the Los Angeles area.

On the Sunday (the 29th), after a service at the church of the Great woody Allen, the Queens of the clan Kardashian-West attended the presentation of the material, visual, song, and the progress of the new album.

Kim said in the account on Instagram that is her husband, 42-year-old was on the verge of releasing his new project, but later deleted the post.

Kim Kardashian has told fans that the new album of Kanye west’s, ‘Jesus is King’ to come up on Sunday, but the weekend has arrived and nothing has been said. However, it is a very good question, because, according to the website TMZ ‘He is still’ on the album.

“The album is done, but the Y continues to change with. Every time I listen to the stuff, there’s something in you that he wants you to change.”, he told of an encounter.

Jesus is King, he is the ninth full-length studio album Kanye-West-and-the-material will also have a documentary film of the same name, will debut on the 25th of October, in IMAX theaters around the world.