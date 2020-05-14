Kourtney Kardashian admits she is considering leaving the reality show, the family – Today

Kourtney Kardashian did not hesitate to acknowledge that the program, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, a reality show that depicted the daily life of the family Kardashian/Jenner, was the driving force behind the success of a clan that has reached the level of the world. However, the socialite also admits that it is not always easy to have your life laid out, and, in particular, it does not always have the disposition to appear before the boardmaras.

Speaking to the programme ‘The Royal’, Kourtney it reveals that you consider a day, letting the family program. Something that is no longer part of his plans.

“At the moment I’m happy and feeling really good… But life is too short.”, he defends sister Kim Kardashian, as cited by international media.

You Should Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian did not want to celebrate a birthday, after a discussion with mr. Kim