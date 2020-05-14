Kourtney Kardashian knows that “money can’t buy happiness.”

Thein spite of being part of a family is very fortunate Kourtney O don’t forget the advice that he received from the late father, Robert Owho has taught you to always the money, isn’t it.

“The biggest thing is that my father has always said is that money doesn’t buy happiness”, I said to celebrity.

Personality tv40-year-old, has recently launched a new business, brand Pooshand would be well prepared for the event of this adventure, do not guarantee the results you want.

“I don’t think that, with all the new businesses, it can sometimes take a long time to get the returns you expect. It is very difficult to be able to capture the attention of the people. If that doesn’t work, it is best to try a different idea,” he shared.

Kourtney he confessed also that he loves to spend the money to travel, unlike her sister, Kim Owhich you prefer spendit is in the clothes. “I would say that it stays true to who we are today,” he said.

