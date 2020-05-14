Kourtney Kardashian leaves a stretch mark to show and it gets high praise

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian has made a apublicação in the account on Instagram of Poosh, your site is about life-style.

In the picture, the model appears wearing a suit and a black, super-cut, but the one that caught even the attention to the fact that she has been left with the stretch marks to show.

In a short time, the publication has received over 80-thousand-liked, and thousands of thousands of comments praising him for the position.

“Thank you for not hiding your stretch marks,” says one user.

“Bodies are real, they are also beautiful,” wrote another follower.

