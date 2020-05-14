Kylie Jenner impresses in the tour for a walk-in-closet-full-of-bags-of-fashion – 17/02/2020

Kylie Jenner is not exactly an ordinary person, she celebrated her birthday on a yacht in the$ 250-million and take her daughter to Disney in the shopping cart from the brand name valued at$ 92 billion, for example. So, it is surprising that followers of the show, the details of their walk-in was stuffed with bags of luxury.

In a series of photos and videos of the youngest of the Kardashian, showed models of all kinds of different colours and sizes from brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Balmain.

She was separating the pieces by color, and some of them are custom, like a Louis Vuitton handbag with the name of their daughter, Stormi, a gift to Khloé Kardashian.