Kylie Jenner, she was earning$ 1.2 million per post in social networks before a pandemic – 04/05/2020

Kylie Jenner, sister to the powerful clan of Kardashian, made a lot of money by advertising on your social networks. However, in a pandemic, the new coronavirus has caused her to lose almost all of that income.

With the decline in the economy, in addition to the companies that closed down in the United States, she was losing lots of contracts for advertising on its Instagram, the most used when it comes to the so-called “publipost”.

At the age of 22 years, Kylie has a line of make-up, which gives it a considerable revenue. It has come to be regarded as a billion dollar a younger on the planet, is one of people’s most-followed on Instagram: it has about 173 million people are connected to their updates.

For the Hopper THING, tool, Instagram, has revealed that each of the “publipost” the Case was worth approximately US$ 1.2 million (equivalent to R$ 6.5 billion reais at the current exchange rate). It was from products related to the well-being until the doll from the animated movie “Frozen” from Disney.

According to the british newspaper The Mirror, we still don’t know if it will hold the values after the pandemic, as virtually the entire economy was affected by the lockdown ordered in a number of countries. Provided that the health problem started, it did not make the advertising of any other brand on their social networks, in addition to its own brand of cosmetics.