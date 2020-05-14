Of the 10 billionaires in the world’s youngest by 2020, according to Forbes

The ranking of the largest multi-billion in the world, made by Forbes, it has only 234 women, out of a total of 2,095 names on the top 10 list of billionaires, youngest one is a little more diverse.

With over 22 years in the business Kylie Jenner it’s a billion dollar the most youthful in the world. With a us $ 1 billion, just enough to be involved in the ranking carried out by the Forbesit is in a position in 1990 on the list.

It has achieved a position with his company in the cosmetic Case with Cosmetics, and it became famous when the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which follows her family.

In November of last year, the entrepreneur sold 51% of his company to the giant of the cosmetics, Coty, for $ 600 million. She continues to be responsible for the marketing and for the creation of line cosmetics and be the face of the famous brand.

Next on the list is the youngest, is the Alexandra and the Catherine Andresen, norway from 23 to 24 years old. Each and every one of them has got 42 per cent of the firm’s investments, Ferd, co-chaired by his father Johan. In Witzoe, also a Norwegian, made their fortune in inheriting, nearly half of Salmar ASA, the largest producer of salmon in the world.

John Collison, with the 29-year-old co-founder and president of the company, payments, Stripe, and Evan Spiegel, the founder of the app, the messages and images that Snapchat made their own fortune.

There’s even an american in the ranking of billionaires, young Pedro de Godoy Bueno, the son of the founder of the health plan Amil, Edson de Godoy Bueno. He is also the chairman of Dasa, one of the leading companies in the medical diagnostic in the world.

Please see below for those who are in the 10 billionaires in the world’s youngest by 2020, according to an annual study from Forbes magazine.



