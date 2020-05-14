Porn actress says she supports any team playing against Arsenal and the Victory of Guimarães, apply – a-side Football

The draw for the Europa League mandated that the clash between Victory sc and Arsenal in the group stage so far, so normal. The latest news is that the Victory you now have to have a check on weight.

The former porn actress Mia Khalifa made a publish on Twitter which says that you will be supporting a team that is in front of the Armory.

The Victoria de Guimaraes has not lost in time, and responded to ‘the call’ from an ex-actress.

“Wait, what’s that?”, he wrote to the club in response to the tweets from Mia Khalifa.

Wait, what? — Vitória Sport Club (@VitoriaSC1922) September 16, 2019

A few minutes later, the former porn actress has responded to the official twitter account of the team of portugal.