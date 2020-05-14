Pregnant, Katy-Perry-tells of times of depression during pregnancy because of the pandemic

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
18


Credit: Playback/Instagram

The singer could not have imagined that the fans would be running around in the pursuit of pleasure (Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Waiting for their first child, a daughter, a result of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom Katy Perry he used his Twitter profile to report that it has gone through times of depression, both in pregnancy as well as for the social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

In the rant, the singer has said that it is psychological in the face of all of this. “Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse: to try and prevent the virus, or in the moments of depression that come with this new normal,” she wrote.

After registering, fans, and followers, I have left several messages of support for it on the web. “You are brilliant, keep your head held high, that we’re going to help you out with anything you need,” said one of them. “Stay calm, everything is going to go,” left the other.

Remembering that this is not the first time that she talks about are already faced with moments of depression. In the years 2017 and 2018, Katy Perry has revealed that she had trouble even getting out of bed, when you wake up because of the disease.
READ MORE:  In times of COVID-19, doctors give to the world dance to the rhythm of the hit song by Beyoncé
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here