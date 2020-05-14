Pregnant, Katy-Perry-tells of times of depression during pregnancy because of the pandemic

Waiting for their first child, a daughter, a result of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom Katy Perry he used his Twitter profile to report that it has gone through times of depression, both in pregnancy as well as for the social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

In the rant, the singer has said that it is psychological in the face of all of this. “Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse: to try and prevent the virus, or in the moments of depression that come with this new normal,” she wrote.