Rolling Stone·, Rupert Grint, the Ron-Harry Potter and the deathly hallows becomes a daddy

Rupert Grintfamous for his role in RonaldHis family at the first In The Harry Potter Seriesbecame a father for the first time. Last Thursday, the 7th, was born a daughter, the actress Georgia Groome. This information was confirmed by adviser to the actor.

According to the YOUTUBEthe aide announced: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome they are happy to acknowledge the birth of his daughter. We ask that you[[press release]to respect their privacy at this very special moment”.

The couple has been together since 2011, and the pregnancy was first announced in April, in the year 2020. The news Grint it becomes the first actor of the three main In The Harry Potter Series – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – to have a child.

The name of the baby has not yet been released.

