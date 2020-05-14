Rolling Stone magazine · 5 fun facts that you prove how the Harry Potter series you have the perfect cast for the characters

Even after all this time, it’s hard to think of a team for the wizarding world

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows: Part 2he closed the magical story of the J. K Rowling in cinema, there are 9 years of age. Even after all this time, it’s hard to imagine another cast in the roles of the wizarding world.

The trio of master, by, for example, is still remembered with affection by the general public. All of the actors that were featured in a very amazing way – and to call them by the names of the characters, a couple of times.

+++ READ MORE: 9 details are hidden in Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows: Part 2 [LISTA]

Remember, the choice of cast is perfect, and the Buzzfeed separated, secrets, behind-the-scenes to show the performers were the perfect choices. Check out the list selected from:

The trio and the newsroom

In The Prisoner of Azkaban director Alfonso Cuarón asked for Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint they write essays about their characters. What was the result? Emma he delivered a 16-page, Daniel he handed out a page and Company haven’t done anything (with the justification that it Ron I wouldn’t have done as well).

Tom Felton

In an interview, Tom Felton he revealed that he lied during the selection process of the team. At this time, the young man had not read any books in the series, but to pretend that it was.

+++ READ MORE: Tom Felton believes that in theory, the fans of the Harry Potter series

The fear of spiders

As well as the Ron in the wizarding world, Rupert Grint you also have a fear of spiders.

+++ READ MORE: Robert Pattinson, Emma Thompson, David Tennant, and more, the 17 actors and amazing that you were part of Harry-Potter – and-forget

Pranks on the set

The twins His family they are very similar to the actors involved in them. James and Oliver Phelps it was known for the pranks that you do with the rest of the cast during the filming of the movie.

+++ READ MORE: the Cast of Harry Potter, comments on the possibilities of reviving the characters in the saga

Hoop earrings, handmade

In the book, Luna wears earrings as well, unique custom made for her. For this reason, the actress Evanna Lynch, made their own accessories, when you went to audition for the role. The work of a young man, he was so perfect that she can do the part in the movie.

+++ READ MORE: Harry Potter: the theory says that Ron and Dumbledore are the same person, understand

+++ IN THE SUIT IS THE BEST OF ALL TIME IN 1 MINUTE: ROLLING STONE BRASIL