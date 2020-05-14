Salma Hayek poses with no make-up to 53, and won the rain-of-praise – Monetary

+



The stunning actress, Salma Hayek (Picture: Instagram)

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek has received a shower of praise on social networks after sharing on Instagram a photo in which you can with no make-up. Today, the 53-year-old celebrity appears in the record, with the wet hair, and it seems to be in a swimming pool because of the swim suit is the dress for her.

“On the water”, says the actress is in Spanish in the caption of the image. She also included the hashtags, “#water” (water in English), and the “#nomakeup” (“without makeup”).

“No wrinkles!”, said of a person in the space of a comment on the photo. I love your photos of the natural, it is inspiring to see her perfectly, without any Photoshop,” said the other. “You’re definitely the most beautiful woman in the world,” said a third. “Natural beauty,” he wrote in any other way.

Married since 2009, the French businessman, Francois-Henri Pinault, Hayek has a daughter, age 12, with her husband, Valentina Paloma Pinault, was born two years before the couple exchange the wedding rings.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images)

