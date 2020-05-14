Scarlett Johansson admits she does not know how to deal with the controversy over the character of the trans: – “I feel evil” – Glamour Magazine

+



Scarlett Johansson it caused a controversy in July, in the year 2018 to counter criticisms about a paper, what would you do in the movie There Is A Rub & Tug.

The actress had been cast to interpret Dante “Tex” Gill, a man’s gender who earned his living as an operator of a massage parlor and prostitution. At that time, people were critical of the fact that the actor in the trans does not have to sign some papers.

Scarlett Johansson (Picture: Getty Images)

“You can tell them [críticos] you can direct it to the representatives of Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman to comment, because Scarlett is a reference to the fact that all three of these actors played trans women in films. A few days later, Scarlett turned down the role.

“In retrospect, I kind of got a bad with this situation. It was not responsive to my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t fully aware of how the trans community feel about the three actors who are interpreting it and how they felt about the actors in the cis playing trans people,” said Scarlett, in an interview to Vanity Fair.

“I’ve learned a lot through this process. I thought wrong… it Was a difficult time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt really bad for it. You feel that you are half-deaf to anything that is not a good feeling,” concluded the actress.

