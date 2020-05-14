“Stuck With U”: “Partnership” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber gets a strong support of radio stations in the United States

With the release of “Stuck With U’, from the Aryan Grande and Justin Bieber, made a huge impact on the radio-pop of the United States of america. It could not be otherwise, given that the two usually having several hits on their own. Taken together, they add up to strength. In addition to the launch of the music is good, then the income of this song will be donated to the fight against the coronavirus.

In the report of the AllAcess, it is clear that the “Stuck With U” I had great support from radio across the United States. Only at two stations (pop), the band has been added to 163 times, and it is now available to listen to. This is more than four times greater than that of the second track you added to the list, that is, “Be Kind, for Marshmello’s and Halsey.

Check it out:

the number of items in the radio / artist / title

163 ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER’s Stuck With U

35 MARSHMELLO & HALSEY, Be Kind

The 23-LIL ‘ MOSEY Blueberry Faygo

23 MEGAN THEE STALLION He f/U

18, HARRY STYLES, Watermelon, Sugar

14 DOJA CAT-Like, in That the f/Gucci Mane

11, THE SCOTTS, The Scotts

11 YOUNG T & BUGSEY Don’t Rush f/a Headie One

9 j. p. THE F/JULIA MICHAELS ” If The World Was Ending

9, SAINT JHN the Uk

8 BENEE Supalonely f/a-Most Dapperton

8 CYN Drinks First

7 AJR-Bang!

7 ALEC BENJAMIN – ” Oh My God

7 POWFU Coffee Is in Your Head

6 ASHE, Moral Of The Story

5, SAM SMITH & DEMI LOVATO “I’m Ready”

4 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER the Old for Me

The 4-BAND MS & SNOOP DOGG, Which Maldicion

4 DRAKE, Toosie Slide

4 MAREN MORRIS, The Bones

Check out the song “Stuck With you, U”, translated:

I’m not one to stay near by

Just one mistake and you’re out, dear

I don’t care if I look crazy

But you’ve never let me down, don’t, don’t

It is for this reason that, when the Sun comes up, I’m still here

As I lay in bed, saying,

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

I’ve got all this time on my hands

We might as well cancel our plans, yes

I could stay here for a lifetime

Then, lock the door and throw away the key

Don’t think I can fight it, we’re just you and I

And there isn’t anything that I, anything that I can do

I’m tied to you, tied to you, tied to you

So, go ahead and leave me crazy

Wanted, to talk nonsense, even so I’m not going to change my mind

I have been tied to you, tied to you, tied to you

I’m tied to you, tied to you, tied to you, dear one

There is no other place where we need to be, don’t, don’t, don’t

I’m going to get to know you better

I hope that we will continue here

There is no one on the streets

If you were to tell me that the world is ending

I don’t want to spend that time in another way

Oh, oh, oh, oh (ooh)

I’ve got all this time on my hands

It is best to cancel our plans (yeah, yeah)

I could stay here forever

Then, lock the door and throw away the key

Don’t think I can fight it, we’re just you and I

And there isn’t anything that I, anything that I can do

I’m stuck with you stuck with you stuck with you

So, go ahead and leave me, crazy

Honey, you talk nonsense, I still wouldn’t change my mind

I’m stuck with you stuck with you stuck with you

I’m stuck with you stuck with you stuck with you

Wow!

My dear, come on in and spend all my time

Go ahead, make me lose my mind

We’ve got all we need tonight

I lock the door (lock the door) and play with the key off

I can’t fight it (don’t fight it, we are just you and I

And there is nothing that I, nothing that I’d rather be doing

I’m tied to you, tied to you, tied to you

So, go ahead and leave me crazy

Wanted, to talk nonsense, even so I’m not going to change my mind

All of this will be loving you, hating you, wanting to

I’m tied to you, tied to you, tied to

You, you, oh, oh

Stuck to you stuck to you stuck to you