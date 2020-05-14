Surprised at the 50th anniversary of Jennifer Lopez? Wait till you see Vera Wang’s to the 70’s – the Observer

At the time of the confinement, nor of a designer is full of features such as Vera Wang, it resists the effects of boredom. How is it that you have been fighting? With photo-shoots home-made, tight smile, and with a dash of physical exercise. And it didn’t take long before the world started to notice on good physical and mental shape than She, especially, is spectacular, taking into account the age of the creator and 70 years old, and a little over a month away from celebrating another birthday. If you have already had a crisis when, last summer, Jennifer Lopez was out of this world 50 years ago, the feeling in the face of the seven-decade-of-the Vera Wang, the garden of the amazement.

For pants, lycra, Adidas, and high-heeled shoes by Balenciaga (the combination of which itself describes it as a representation of your own irony), and the time he spent under the radar on social networks, seem to be just as or even more far away than the ones in which it all took on a life is said to be normal. Headbands, micro-shorts cropped tops, feathers, short dresses, heels, and a rich collection of sunglasses, Vera Wang has put itself in the way to let the world’s jaw drop.

Asked by one of his followers asked what is the secret to reaching the age of 70, with a body of a teenage girl, She responded with an unexpected element — a “work, sleep, cocktail, vodka, and a little bit of sun,” said in the comments of one of your posts incendiary.

“Unlike many new yorkers, I always have my quarantined in Miami after a show at Fashion Week in Paris with my family in the fashion business. If you’re lucky enough to be in a group of people that you know so well, and after traveling around so much, we are closed, you can bring a lot of positive things,” confided the designer, known worldwide for the designing of the wedding dresses, the most sought-after in the world, harper’s Bazaar at the beginning of this month.

On Instagram, where about 328 billion followers yet there are few in comparison to the name brand of the same name, where it is followed by the 2.7 million people in the vault, Vera Wang, is a kind of soap opera, which follows, and in which each set of pictures is a new episode. It is accompanied by a team that has been working, committed to physical exercise, which is celebrated anniversaries, birthdays and even Easter. And, of course, as a professional in the fashion, and I’m still in my obsession to a new life leggings and playing with the clothes, is something that is a fashion designer, you rarely have the luxury of being able to do”, described it as of yet.

In the past week, and all over the world, in the media, but if the comments and reviews. “Sexy in 70”, “Vera Wang is 70 years old, but in the abdomen, and the legs seem to be for 35 years,” or, “that woman looks like a girl of 16 years old” these are a few of the headlines that attract the attention of the most absent-minded.

By 2016, self-admitted magazine InStyle will not be a long period. Like the golf, it’s one of the few exceptions, although the Instagram has also emerged recently with a new bicycle. Your sleep is sacred. The power supply will definitely be the toughest. Between the eggs, bacon and pan-fried, and a new addiction to puddings with vanilla-packed, the second is also proved, at the time, the breakfast buffet is a meal-enhancing. At lunch, the menu goes invariably for a soup or a salad.