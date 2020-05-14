Taylor Swift made the year of the young fan with a gift box, an emotional and a handwritten letter

2020-05-14 09:30:07

Taylor Swift sent a handwritten letter and a sweet gift box to a young fan who was in the news after a thank you to your mailman local for their hard work during the current pandemic.

Taylor Swift sent a letter and gifts to a young fan who thanked your postman local for its work during the pandemic coronavirus.

Emerson Weber, of 11 years, recently made headlines with his note moving to the postman Doug, and then he talked about the importance of “writing letters”.

On Twitter, his father Hugh revealed that his story had attracted the attention of the creator of hits ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, who sent a package to show your gratitude.

In a long series of publications, wrote: “I’ll Be honest. We don’t think too much on it. There have been so many letters this week that even we came up with the scenario more unlikely.”

“I opened the box while we sort the other mail. And, then, Em withdrew the packing materials to reveal a gift wrapped in bubbles.

“In him, we saw a label that simply said:” For Em. Tay “. Let’s talk about breathless. I admit it. Our brains were broken for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And we look forward to a time.

“This is not a joke. Sometimes, you need to calm down. After a deep breath, we all sat on the floor of the room and open the box.”

Inside the package there was a box gift wrapped, which included merchandise signed, to “leave the tools of writing,” and t-shirts, and a on.

He continued: “hand-Painted. With gems. A seal of wax – TAS. And ‘GLitter glued with the glue of shine staff TSwift’, according to Emerson.

“Then, came the letter. Oh, dear lord, this letter. The four, including Finn, we sat in silence and hold on to each word while Emerson was reading the letter aloud.

“The greater part of the letter is personal and between Em and Taylor. But a couple of details just for you …”

Taylor told the girl that she was “thrilled” and “honored” by the reference to Emerson to his music in his letters, and said that the story showed “an innate sense of empathy, a curiosity about the feelings of strangers and the impulse to try to brighten up the quote from someone”.

The singer of 30 years, added: “The bag that I sent along with this letter contains one of my favorite tools to write letters: seal of wax to seal envelopes …

“I regret that it will look messy. I was not able to get new time, so I sent you mine. (Sic)”

Also included some tips poignant, telling Emerson that “to seek time to create and to dream awake,” and added that “no one expects you to be perfect … you have already given a good example and I’m proud of you”.

Key words: Taylor Swift

Return the feed

.