Taylor Swift with three nominations, the big absentee at the Grammys | Music

The Taylor Swift it is one of the names most notable in the music industry, international and one of the stars that most often shine in events of such caliber, as the Grammy Awards, awards a total of 10 over his career, not counting other prizes as the Love where he has come to overcome the record Michael Jackson. However, in this 62nd edition of the biggest night of global music and, despite being nominated for three nominations, the creator of Lover has not been presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and already circulating the network several theories as to the reason, although the own Taylor has not said anything about it.

The singer, who is immersed in the premiere of his upcoming documentary Miss American, as well as your new singleis not going through their best personal time. That is precisely one of the arguments that some fans made with force, because, let’s remember just a few days ago that Taylor spoke publicly about the brain tumor afflicting his mother.

Although, the theory that more is blamed as the reason for the absence of Taylor Swift it has more to do with his relationship with the Academy, which, just a week ago, said farewell to its CEO, Deborah Dugan and it could be a form of protest of the singer before this, for many, injustice. All this would be also related with the statements of the magazine Variety, which is the possibility that the singer out to interpret The Man, considered one of the hymns feminists of her most recent album. Although, the organization of the gala there was neither affirmed or denied the performance of Taylor in the ceremony.

Be that as it may, what is certain is that Taylor Swift has garnered much attention with his absence as if he had been present. A lack of the most prominent, as the singer was nominated for three of the main nominations: Best song of the year for You Need To Calm Down, Best performance pop solo and Best pop vocal album for Lover. In fact, not even in any of your social profiles has made any reference to the ceremony of the Grammy 2020, although it has joined in the messages of condolences to Kobe Bryant. An award ceremony in which Billie Eilish has exceeded its record, becoming the youngest artist to win with his album, something that we don’t know how it will be taken the creator of Blank Space.