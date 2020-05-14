The collection plus the size of Kendall and Kylie Jenner raises controversy on the web, Glamour Magazine

+



Kendall and Kylie Jenner they do a lot of collaborations with fashion and beauty. The latest one to be announced was a collab of fashion plus size the label Ashley Stewart. The line has seven pieces of the party – how to dress in the leather pants with sequins and a jacket of velvet with a price range of$ 79 (about$ 336) and$ 129 (US$ 548). Oh, and the brand delivery. The clothes range from size 10 to 24.

The collection plus the size of Kendall and Kylie Jenner raises controversy on the web (Picture: Getty Images)

But, as one might expect, the collection has not been seen with good eyes by some people on the internet. Users are left wondering why the brand didn’t chose the celebrity fat into the partnership: “Multi-influencers-plus-size-deserves to be part of it, and you chose to live in Kendall, and Kylie…” he said to a girl on Twitter.

“No, thank you. The Kardashians and Jenners have spent a lot of time taking advantage of the culture’s diet, and gordofobia. They can’t just turn around and pretend to call the women fat. No. Today it’s not,” he said in a comment to a fan on Twitter.

Another user asked that the pair never got to talk to you about the collection: “Why do Kendall and Kylie aren’t talking about it? I haven’t heard of any of them to say something. All I see is a collection of Christmas-the Case for a brand of make-up on her.”

So, what do you think of the collection of the sisters?!

