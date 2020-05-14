The decoration of the room of her daughter Kim Kardashian is quite different in the house, all 06/02/2020

Kim Kardashian was one of the topics most talked about in recent times show on the inside of her home to the magazine Architectural Digest.

The decor of the house and called out for being a minimalist, as you have pointed out some of the users who have noticed the lack of decoration on the walls, and the furniture was all white.

However, some of the fans of the socialite returned from a few days ago, and found out that she had been in the room to the North, her daughter with rapper Kanye West, and then runs off completely from the rest of the house.

North”s room, Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

To begin with, the room is not all white, but pink. In all of its details, and for a variety of different shades, ranging from a brush-up even in the shade.

The bed has a headboard in the shape of a butterfly, in addition to a writing desk and a small chest of drawers.