The DR at the lake, and a mass of online: Justin Bieber shows of intimacy in a vault – 14/05/2020

With the proliferation of the lives, and especially in Brazil, the public may end up discovering a little bit more into the privacy of the celebrities, going into their homes and seeing how they are spending their days in quarantine.

This is exactly what is proposed for The “Biebers”, a new special edition of Facebook Watch. Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, show it to your day-to-day during a period of social isolation, straight out of the house, two in Ontario, Canada.

With three episodes posted so far, and the next one is already scheduled for this day, the series shows the couple in the kitchen, riding in a boat on a lake, and playing through the classic Game, as you talk about your relationship and the difficulties of quarantine.

The masses online

In the third episode, Bieber and Hailey talked about the importance of faith in order to maintain hope in the face of the pandemic. The two of you, who come to the church, Hillsong, has revealed to watch the worship service online every Wednesday.

“We have been in the same family. We believe in Jesus and you are saved. This will help us, because no matter what is happening in the world, and we have that security,” said Justin.

“We can read the Bible and feel the peace of the lord Jesus. Also, we are a community of faith, and this will help us to keep in touch with the people you care about,” said Hailey.

The difficulties of living together

It is not easy to be in a forced cohabitation, and for so long. Many of the couples are famous, even if you were separated during the quarantine. Bieber and Hailey, they follow the strong, but to admit to the problems in the day-to-day.

“It’s nice to have this time together…. I hope you will never stop get to know us better. It is my goal in marriage, he had Hailey. “But the hardest part is that you both end up bugging a couple of times, and with so much familiarity. To be always in the same place and you don’t have to like doing other things alone, it’s difficult,” he admitted.

She also added: “In quarantine, do you feel like you don’t have the same freedom as in the past. I miss going to the gym, to meet friends, to travel. My sleep is also pretty crazy”.

In turn, Bieber mused that it was supposed to be on a world tour starting in may, and have had their plans disrupted by a pandemic. “I’m in very good shape, apart from the acne on my forehead. Those who have pimples, when you are an adult?”, a joke.

The DR at the lake

He would be deceiving himself who thinks that the world famous you also don’t seem to be those unpleasant moments to talk about the relationship. During a boat ride on the lake in front of the house in which they live, Bieber and Hailey were talking about the time they had spent apart in the end of 2016.

“The thing I love most about our marriage is that you have always been close to me in the times that are most tricky for me to help,” said the singer. “But I’ve had to work really hard to improve, learn to be a little more forgiving,” he admitted.

Hailey said that it was important that, during the period of their separation, she didn’t go into other relationships and trying to forget about her. “I allowed myself to feel the emotions that I had, it was almost like a bereavement. The separation turned out to be the best thing for our relationship”, said.

Hope for a pandemic

Justin bieber and Hailey is also taking advantage of the space in the serial to talk to the public, and to provide advice on the isolation.

“I’ve watched a documentary, and it dawned on me that we, as a society, we met all of you want to see in the past. Of course there are some death and mourning, and it is a difficult one. But I do know that the world is going to get through this as well. I hope for”, twisted Hailey.

Bieber reminded us of the high rate of unemployment, which has affected a lot of people, and a sense of vagueness, which has left the whole world anxious.

“I don’t know if the world will be the same after all of this, but at the very least, this moment is trying to get me to reconnect with people with whom I hadn’t talked to a lot of time. This is important,” he reflected.