The family Kardashian celebrates baby on the way!

The family of Images is going to grow again. The best friend of Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, has announced that it expects her first child.

Malika, who in addition to being on the arm of the right-of-Khloe-and that was by his side in all the important moments of his life, and now you are going to have their own baby, and this was a cause of excitement to the whole family, which is always praised for the faithfulness and generosity of the Haqq.

The actress and 36-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of your positive test for:

“I listened to my heart and I have decided that for the rest of my life, it would be the best day of my life. I’ve been pregnant! I do not know when, he knew that in a day. He decided that it was my time and I could not be more grateful for this little spirit growing inside of me…. I’m yours, baby, you are mine,” he wrote.

The announcement of the pregnancy, it was sponsored by a brand of a test, Clearblue.

“Thank you, Clearblue to be an important part of the result of the test is the most important part of my life. In 2020, down, down!”, he completed Malika.

And, of course, that is Khloe Kardashian, who is the mother of the True Canada, was also excited by the announcement of a friend and wrote the following:

“Happy Birthday To You Last May! I am so filled with love and happiness. God is great!” We are all so blessed! I love you and the baby, crazy for you,” said Khloe.