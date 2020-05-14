The family Kardashian has celebrated the birthday of Scott Disick

Scott Disick has completed 36 years ago this Sunday, the 26th of may. On this particular day, there were so many messages that the public figure has received, including from some of the members of the family Kardashian, among them, Kris Jenner.

The mother of Kourtney, non-profit Disick and the mother of his children, was keen to point out publicly the date by dedicating a few words to him in his account of Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Scott! You are an amazing father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and to give thanks to the lord for all the days, why be a part of our family. I love you, too,” he wrote to the matriarch of the clan Kardashian.

He also gave kudos to Scott, it was the younger sister of Kourtney, Khloé. “Happy birthday little brother!!! I am grateful to be a part of our family. […] I am proud to be able to say that you are my brother and one of my best friends!!! You have the best birthday,” he wrote.

In turn, Kim Kardashian said: “I have Found these treasures in 2008. Scott, I’ve known you for almost 15 years. We’ve all been through so much together and we’ve got the best memories! You are like a brother to me. I saw you grow up and become a father, and a friend is awesome. I’m so happy to be a part of our daily lives. I love you, happy birthday to you”.

But Kim was not here, and shared his video on the stories its account of Instagram where it shows the time, in that he blew out the candles. Please see the images at the gallery.