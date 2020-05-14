Read more:

By adding details such as clothes of the champions, the scars, the expression and the color characteristics of each of the characters, Mizuri turned Scarlet Johansson on Katarina, Keanu Reeves on Yasuo, Hugh Jackman on Bass, and Margot Robbie at the Jinx.

Check out all the photos below:

Photo: Mizuri/Play

Scarlet Johansson, who has played famous characters such as Black Widow, Marvel; Motoko from Ghost in the Shell; She, from HER, among others, has been transformed into the champion, Katarina, the character who was born in Noxus, and that is extremely skilled with her daggers sharpened.

Photo: Mizuri/Play

Neo from the Matrix Reloaded, and the John Constantine, Keanu Reeves, best known for her role in the action film John Wick has been illustrated as Yasuo, the swordsman of Ionia, who feared for his agility in combat.

Photo: Mizuri/Play

Mizuri made it to the eternal Immortality of the first of the films, X-Men, which was produced by the FOX in one of the game’s most dangerous Waters of Sentina, the Bass.

Photo: Mizuri/Play

There are those who say that the insanity of harley quinn, and Jinx is, like, so, who better to understand the Trigger is Rampant in Zaun’s Margot Robbie, who gave life to the villain of the DC universe in the theaters in a Squad on a Suicide bomber?

