The husband of Salma Hayek donates to the R$ 437 million for the reconstruction of the cathedral of Notre Dame

According to Just Jared, the owner, François-Henri Pinault, husband of actress Salma Hayek, also announced on Tuesday, the 16th, he will be making a donation in the amount of$ 113 million, approximately$ 437 million, to assist in the rebuilding of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, which, unfortunately, was partially destroyed by a fire this past Monday (the 15th).

“My father and I have decided to release an amount of € 100 million for the full Holiday [a holding familiar] to join the effort that would be needed for a complete reconstruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral,” said Pinault of the French newspaper “Le Figaro”. The entrepreneur is the CEO of Kering, the group that manages brands such as Gucci , Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. Already, François Pinault, the 82-year-old father Henri is a businessman, with a fortune valued at US$ 37,7 billion, or$ 145 million), according to the index of the international monetary fund.