The police series, with Jennifer Lopez today at the Globoplay – 12/05/2020

“Shades of Blue Secrets of the Police”, the police series starring Jennifer Lopez, and Ray Liotta, will make his debut today in the Globoplay, the streaming service of the radio station. Recorded and to appear between 2016 and 2018, the plot is entering in to the platform with the 3 seasons that are available.

The show tells the story of Harlee Saints (Jennifer Lopez), a detective from New York city, and as a single mother who has to join a unit of corrupt police officers, led by lieutenant Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta). With the financial problems, she agrees to black money, to provide a better life for her daughter, Cristina (Sarah Jeffery). However, when Harlee is given by the group on anti-corruption in the FBI, she must decide whether to protect his old group, that’s immoral, or if you redeem them.

And on Friday, the 15th, will also debut in the police series ‘the FBI’. Even the creator of the franchise in television production of “Chicago”, Dick Wolf, the series follows the routine of the inside of an office for the FBI in New York city. The cast counts with actors like Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, and Ebonée Christmas.