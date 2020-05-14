The SIC Women’s | dress the same as that of Kendall Jenner for sale in Uk

There is about a five-month-old, Kendall Jenner was all the rage on Instagram when she shared a series of photos in the dress, eye-catching color-pink, shock, and the look in the photo gallery above.

By the looks of it, the dress is part of the collection H&M X Giambattista Vallia collection of high fashion for the brand, H&M, in collaboration with the Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The dress will be on sale in the uk from the 7th of November, and it is available in the premises of the Chiado district in Lisbon, portugal. Not yet known price. Here is the dress in the picture gallery below.