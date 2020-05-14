The story of when you met, and the re-launch of Friends: the curious interview between Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Instagram@sandrabullockco/Instagram@jenniferaniston)

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Anistontwo of the actresses most successful of his generation, they shared a time of reflection and cast also provides a view back in time. The pretext he gave the magazine Interview, who asked to be the first to interview one of her best friends.

Aniston and Bullock, 51 and 56 years, respectively, they chose a conversation seasoned of lessons about life before an exchange could occur with a journalist through. The complicity was evident from the first moment.

The beginning of the interview was more a conversation between friends of a lifetime that you get together once a week to tell what’s new with their lives. Bullock asked what you saw Aniston and, then, he began to exchange frantic about his attire (jeans, t-shirt, and a sweater casual) and culminated with the first time that the two stars met.

The first (and second) impression

The protagonist of “Miss Sympathy” was in charge of conducting the interview (Photo: Frabizio Bensch/ Reuters)

“I’m trying to remember the year of the Golden Globes, in that little restaurant. The CAA (Agency, Creative Artists, for its acronym in English) always has that party”, he began Aniston. “Yes, and she introduced us to our ex boyfriend. And I say ‘our’ because you and I take a part of this human being” added the interviewer. Both referred to the actor Tate Donovan.

Then, Bullock chose to continue with the second time they met, at the wedding of her “friend Lorenzo”. “I sent you a note and you sent me a drink”replied Aniston. “You sent it and I remember that we did it several times in the night. If I am not mistaken, that was the first time that I got drinking with you,” replied the first.

Since then, they admitted, none of the two went back to drinking whiskey. “Many years later, and we are still here, and we get on so well now. Why it took us so much to connect?”, we questioned the actress of “Gravity”. “I believe that everything happens in its own time and I think that, for whatever reason, life had to happen as it happened in our worlds from the way that he did” he mused Aniston.

Aniston is one of the actresses most successful of his generation (Photo: Monica Almeida/ Reuters)

Bullock then recalled the first impression he had of her being interviewed. “It was on television, almost all,” he said. “I remember that the first thing that I thought it was ‘a beautiful woman who has a timming impressive is almost impossible to find’. You permitías show you silly, with a broken heartand I think that’s why everyone felt so comfortable in your presence”, he praised.

You said, ‘yes, maybe I see it this way, but guess what? I have the same flaws and insecurities that you’. I remember thinking, ‘God, I hope she does like that. If not, I will be very disappointed’

Aniston, for her part, appreciated the compliments and said that it was because I came from a home that was “unstable and unsafe”. “I saw adults being nasty to each other, was a witness of certain things about human behavior that made me think ‘I don’t want to do that, I don’t want to be that’”, he said.

I think I can thank my parents for that. You can be angry or to be a martyr, or you can say ‘do you have lemons? There is that make lemonade’

The support among women

Both actresses praised the new generations and the responsibility of the paradigm shift in Hollywood (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters)

The reflections of both actresses brought them to the field of support between women. “It’s a new conversation”, agreed both. However, Bullock emphasized: “In the world of action is not new”.

“I think that’s just what we have been doing since a long time ago”, he completed the protagonist of “the Morning Show”. “When I landed in Los Angeles with 20 years ago and I fell in between these girls still sit around my table today, were you in a different way. I had never had a circle of women that get together and talk always, ” he said.

“But I really think that is something that saved me. This is a very tough business, we are not always good peronsas, or inclusive or lean. Many times, it’s the reverse. I remember having gone to auditions and the girls never wanted to share anything. Or they could talk to you to distract you when you knew that you were working on yours,” concluded the actress of 51 years.

For Aniston, the industry has expanded “because women have stood up and said ‘we are very angry, and we are not going to bear even a minute more.’” “The next generation is ahead of time, ” he said. And it is that things have changed, in accordance with the actresses: the great example is that the roles of mothers are no longer frowned upon.

What a reunion Friends?

Both actresses played so tangential the possible reunion of Friends (Photo: A. Rodriguez/ Shutterstuck)

The conversation between the actresses was at least peculiar. Bullock chose topics most important before you ask for what any journalist would do. “What gives you sorrow?”questioned the protagonist of Miss Sympathy at the close of the conversation.

“I thought that I would wonder if you would do a reunion of “Friends,” replied Aniston, who then tested their response: “Turn on the television, listen to the news, read the newspaper, that I can put really sad and angry. The division that there is. The complete chaos. When people show greed and bad behavior. It is difficult to put it in a way that is eloquent. When you see people behaving badly, and hurt other people, that make me angry. And the abuse of animals, obviously”.

After the reflection, Bullock acknowledged that it is difficult to educate their children “outside the bubble”. “You can protect them as much as you want, but eventually you will meet 18 years and they will venture in the world and you’re going to see all that there is,” replied the protagonist of “A wife of lie”.

The actresses shared a conversation more intimate than a question and answer session (Photo: Instagram@sandrabullockco/Instagram@jenniferaniston)

Then Bullock, showing his facet of mother’s over protective, he said, in ironic tone, that she will not allow their children to stray. “I gave you three places where you can go to college, because that is where mom feels comfortable living,” he said.

Finally, Bullock questioned your “friend Jennifer” on that which had not yet done and want to do on the working level and spiritual. “My gut reaction is that it has to do with all of the above. But it is more like a small photograph in my brain, when I hear the ocean, see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children runningI hear the ice in the glass, smell the food being cooked. Such is the joyous image that I have in my head,” concluded Aniston.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

As well celebrated Jennifer Aniston her award at the SAG Awards and his reunion with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston reunited with his former companions of “Friends” in the middle of the rumors about the return of the series

Sandra Bullock versus “the machinery sexist Hollywood”: the actress in the industry wanted to present as “a bride frustrated”