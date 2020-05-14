The wife of Justin Beiber are going to suffer with comparisons to Selena Gomez, Celebrities

The model Hailey Baldwin

the wife of singer Justin Bieber, has admitted that it has suffered a lot at the beginning of his relationship with the singer, the comparisons are what the fans made her, and the ex-girlfriend of her husband, Selena Gomez

.

Play Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin

“It is definitely not easy. Who knows what I went through hardships with the knowledge that they were going, and how I compare with you… the way you have made me feel less of a woman,” said the wife of the Justin Bieber

a live on Facebook.

She believes that the comparisons have arisen because many of the fans to “not have the love of the truth, and you don’t know what it is like to have a real relationship. She said that is why it doesn’t read the comments on social media.

“At this point, I think that is what people are saying about it that goes beyond the ridiculous, because it’s not real. They say, ” you know what’s happening in your life, in your relationships, and you think you know what it is going to be held in the us. How did we get here. And there is no way of knowing that. Make up the details, which do you think is the truth,” he said to the the model

.