To fight? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are planning to celebrate her birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt – Hints – Glamurama

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are apart from each other for years, but with the passage of time has not diminished the friction between the role of the intellectual in the world. But, it seems that the ex-couple are ready to move on top of their problems, in the name of all the parents of six children. On the 27th of this month, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the full 14 years of age and, according to Hollywood Life,” they are planning a private party for a young woman who can have fun even in … How to live in close proximity to, the sources have revealed that it is possible that the Shiloh is the father’s and the mother’s day. “They want it to be a very special day for her,” said the contact on the web site.

Shiloh, who prefers to be called John, and he has received the support of their parents, for the completion of the transition to the male gender. The treatment began about a year ago, with frequent visits to the Center for Surgery at Younique located in Santa Monica, California. And Angelina has already come to talk to you about that, “She likes to be dressed like a boy, she wants to be a boy, so we had to cut her hair. She doesn’t think that it’s one of your brothers,” said the actress in an interview in the past, because from very early on, Shiloh, you always came up with the clothes the more masculine, or parts that are not gender-defined. It is worth noting that, in addition to Shiloh, Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 18 years old, and People of 16, and Zahara, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.