You can see how much it costs to get your picture taken with Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga and the most famous

According to reports, the fans were only allowed to stay for a couple of seconds with Her and you could not touch it, or the giving of gifts.

The price is getting to know Justin Bieber is getting more expensive. It cost 2 billion dollars by the year 2016, and it is now priced at$ 1,549.

But it seems that it is not worth it-the singer was criticised for “seem to be fed up with the” in all encounters with her fans.

It’s relatively cheap to get to know Shawn Mendes. In the year 2018, the prices ranged from 450 to us $ 550 and us dollars.

However, don’t try to talk to him, or to ask questions: by 2019, many fans have complained about the fact that Mendes has ignored all of the questions that you may have received and just wished them a good night before he disappeared.

The meeting with Miley Cyrus, which cost thousands of dollars, it can be an intense experience. For the actual star, as well.

In 2014, a fan grabbed her breast during a photo shoot, and by 2019, and another tried to kiss her without her consent.

Demi Lovato took a free kick in $ 500 to meet with her fans at the latest in 2018. The experience has left many people dissatisfied.

One fan in particular, he gave an interview to the Hollywood Life revealed that Lovato was in a “behavior-being mean” to him and “blew up” after he shared a message of sincere worship.

The singer has been involved in a discussion regarding this in the year 2015, when a free-kick for nothing less than 10k for a date with her and Nick Jonas. And yet, the fans have had a negative experience: Lovato apparently has not given much attention to the audience at the event.