You can see how much it costs to get your picture taken with Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga and the most famous

To interact with their celebrities, the favorite is a dream for many people, but it can cost you dearly.
Some of the famous to make themselves available for this type of interaction with their fans, and for a price, of course). At times, this can cause a lot of controversy.
Here are a few of the celebrities that have become dear to get close to their fans, and led to a controversy. In one of her concert Ariana Grande hosted an event in which the fans could take pictures with it, and you have a whole lot of other benefits. The package cost us $ 800. The controversy arose when a Large, cancelled the meeting, claiming to be going through a bout of depression and anxiety.
It is a reason understandable for the cancellation. However, a lot of fans have shown that they have not received back all of the money that you spent on the tickets. For a ticket to Lady Gaga in Las Vegas, nevada, which commenced in the year 2018, the fans were able to pay 2 thousand dollars for a date with the star, with photos, as well as access to behind the scenes, etc etc etc. It looks great, but a lot of people were disappointed. There were a lot of reports online that the Concert was not a lot of attention to the fans, and will only accept pictures in the group. All right to charge you for the meeting with the fans, but it seems that Britney Spears has spent quite a bit of hand. Between 2013 and 2017, the price has to meet up with the singer, was$ 2,525. In 2018, the price has dropped to somewhere between$ 2,100 and$ 2,300. The journal shows you how Lady Gaga helped her The.
According to reports, the fans were only allowed to stay for a couple of seconds with Her and you could not touch it, or the giving of gifts. The price is getting to know Justin Bieber is getting more expensive. It cost 2 billion dollars by the year 2016, and it is now priced at$ 1,549. But it seems that it is not worth it-the singer was criticised for “seem to be fed up with the” in all encounters with her fans. It’s relatively cheap to get to know Shawn Mendes. In the year 2018, the prices ranged from 450 to us $ 550 and us dollars. However, don’t try to talk to him, or to ask questions: by 2019, many fans have complained about the fact that Mendes has ignored all of the questions that you may have received and just wished them a good night before he disappeared. The meeting with Miley Cyrus, which cost thousands of dollars, it can be an intense experience. For the actual star, as well. In 2014, a fan grabbed her breast during a photo shoot, and by 2019, and another tried to kiss her without her consent. Demi Lovato took a free kick in $ 500 to meet with her fans at the latest in 2018. The experience has left many people dissatisfied. One fan in particular, he gave an interview to the Hollywood Life revealed that Lovato was in a “behavior-being mean” to him and “blew up” after he shared a message of sincere worship. The singer has been involved in a discussion regarding this in the year 2015, when a free-kick for nothing less than 10k for a date with her and Nick Jonas. And yet, the fans have had a negative experience: Lovato apparently has not given much attention to the audience at the event.
