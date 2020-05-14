You see, Angelina Jolie is transformed into Maleficent in less than a minute, She

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Linkedin

Copy Link +



Angelina Jolie is transformed into Maleficent ” (Photo: Twitter, the Walt Disney Studios and Playback)

The countdown to the premiere of the Maleficent 2: the Mistress of Evil already started it: the film goes on show at the Brazil, in 18.10, but as long as this is not the case, and the Walt Disney Studios has just released the most valuable material is behind-the-scenes, which promises to take fans of the Angelina Jolie and your character out of the pages of a fairy-tale world.

+ To be honest, Angelina Jolie on the emotional well-being, it is a good lesson for all of us

+ Angelina Jolie tells how it’s “fun” to be a parent of a teen

A video of the effect time lapse (fast-paced), it is possible to keep track of all the transformation of Angelina in the Maleficent in less than a minute – when, in fact, the process took an average of three hours a day. Sitting in the chair of make-up, she’s surrounded by make-up artists and hairstylists who do the job, as photos, behind-the-scenes details on the process of implementation of the implants on her face and the placement of the famous horns of the character.

+ Learn how to make a brush worthy of the red carpet with hairstylist to Angelina Jolie

+ As a grown up! Angelina Jolie and her children enjoy the winter in New York city

Angelina Jolie is transformed into Maleficent ” (Photo: Twitter, the Walt Disney Studios and Playback)

Angelina Jolie is transformed into Maleficent ” (Photo: Twitter, the Walt Disney Studios and Playback)

Angelina Jolie is transformed into Maleficent ” (Photo: Twitter, the Walt Disney Studios and Playback)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.