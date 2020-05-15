After ‘Maleficent’, Angelina Jolie wants to take part in the Star Wars universe

Actress Angelina Jolie said she has no idea that it is not yet in the “Star Wars” (Photo: Handout)

SAO PAULO, Angelina Jolie, 44, has been confirmed as one of the main protagonists of a new production of Marvel’s ‘The Eternal’, and it is ready to make his debut in ‘Maleficent 2’. However, the actress has expressed a willingness to make the most of a Disney production in a film franchise of Star Wars.

“I talked to J. J. Abrams (director of Star Wars: The Ascension, and Luke in the hallway. I said to him, “I have No idea why I’m not into Star Wars,’” the actress said in a recent interview with MTV News, at the end of the week.

Jolie says she still doesn’t know exactly what I want to do in the film, but he commented on his choice of ‘The Eternal’.

“I think what they’re doing with the Marvel Universe is awesome, and I have followed it, and there is nothing like it is today in the movie theater. I believe that you (the producer) Kevin Feige is a genius, and you (the director) Chloé Zhao is the only one. I love the diversity of our cast, and I think it’s going to come up with something different.”

The film will deal with the history of a race of super-humans created by aliens. In the first experiment, in which the days of the Everlasting, have also been created in the Deviantes, a face corrupted by” the first people.

The production arrives in theaters on November 6, 2020, as a ‘Future 2’ premiere in Brazil, on the 17th of this month.