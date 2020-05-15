Angelina Jolie will never marry, and it only went up to the altar, with Brad Pitt in by the pressure, ” says the web site

Angelina Jolie would have gone up to the altar and, after Brad Pitt’s make the head (Photo: Handout)

The Folhapress

SAO PAULO – If there’s one thing certain in the life of the actress, Angelina Jolie, 44, is that she never will marry any one else. The information is from the website of Us Weekly. According to the publication, a source close to the actress assures her that she is becoming more and more happy in herself, after the divorce with Brad Pitt.

The same source reveals that Jolie never wanted to be in the wedding of Brad Pitt, 55, who departed at the end of 2016. She went up to the altar, following the star to bring pressure to bear. According to her, the relationship, which at that time had lasted for ten years, was sufficient, without the need for the veil and the wreath.

Both of them are the parents of six children: Maddox, 18, Pax 15, And Zahara, 14, And Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. They have waged an intense fight for judicial custody of their children. In the case of the care and custody of the child only has a happy ending in December 2018 with a strike.

The separation was not very friendly. In August of last year, Angelina has come to claim her ex-husband’s not paying support for the child, which has been denied by the actor.