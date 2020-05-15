Anitta is a live-with-Katy-Perry-listens to the praise, and he invites the singer to a duet – 15/05/2020

Anitta had received a visit as unexpected for her to live in the past: the singer is Katy Perry. The conversation took place during the program “in-House”, which was shown by post-mortem takes place directly in the house, Anitta Rio de janeiro because of a quarantine.

The united states has talked to the singer about her new song, “Daisies,” and do not spare the praise for the brazilian: “do I have to be in Brazil,” she said.

“I hope what (the music) brings back good vibes in the world right now,” said Perry, who said he recorded the video of the song in the front yard. Anitta and after telling them that they should do a duet “soon.” “I’m in,” said Perry.

Watch the video of the conversation below:

Please see below for the new video for Katy Perry’s, ” in which the singer appears naked and pregnant. The video was released in the early hours of today