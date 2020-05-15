Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber in a campaign for the charity

Joining in the international solidarity, the role of the intellectual in the music pop Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are together in a musical partnership that is unprecedented for the launch of the a single “Stuck With A U-Shaped. Listen to and download right here.

The best, however, is that the benefits from the new range, which has as its main theme, the quarantine imposed by the new coronavirus will be converted to scholarships for the children of health professionals, and emergency and you are in the fight against the Covid-19. This is made possible by a partnership with the The First Responders to Children’s Foundationall of the profits from the “Stuck With U”. The the pre-save the “Stuck With U” has been released days before, a campaign created by the two artists, in which they are asking for the public to make a video using the backing track from the brand new a single and you have to post in the Twitter the in #StuckWithU. Thousands of fans have joined the idea and have shared your content on social networks. Check out the official video for the track.

The meeting of the north american Ariana Grande and the canadian, Justin Bieber, both of them at the age of 26, will mark the gathering of more than 317 million followers just on Instagram. They are the owners of the hits such as, “What Do You Mean” Love Yourself”, “thank u, next”, to “7 Rings” and much, much more. “Stuck With U” marks the first musical partnership the two of you, who have been friends for a long time. In April of 2019 at the latest, Bieber made a surprise appearance during the show, Ariana Grande, the festival’s music and arts, Coachella music festival. At the time, he was away from his singing career for at least two years, and in the world if you took a risk and sang their hit, “Sorry”, along with the united states. In his web series and documentary entitled “theA cd / dvd player“at YouTubeJustin Bieber related as this opportunity is crucial so that it animasse and went back to work.

Launched in January, a series of 10 episodes shown in the scene, and the staff of the star, a canadian. She oversaw the creation of the “Changes“the first album by the singer in four years, as well as in his private life. In the repertoire of the “Changes“the hits “Yummy” that the video builds up to more than usd 350 million. viewsand “Intentions”, with the participation of Quavo. The latter goes in the Top 200 of the Spotify and billboard Hot 100 on the Billboard charts.

He also continues to appear on the charts is Ariana Grande, who has already been nominated six times for the Grammy awards. All the songs on the “7 Rings” and “thank u, next, follow us, chartseven though they have been released in the past year. Recently, it has been reported that the young singer will make a special appearance on the new album of Lady Gaga on the song “Rain On Me”. By the end of 2019 at the latest, Ariana released the albumk, bye for now (swt live)“with 32 songs taken from theSweetener: World Tour“tour of the disclosure of the records “Sweetener“and -“thank u, next,“. The winner of a Grammy award in the category “Best Pop Vocal”, “withSweetener“, the album that brought you such hits as “God Is A Woman” and “no Tears Left To Cry, Ariana Grande accrue millions of fans – all the “Arianators” as they are called – around the world, and it is still one of the top names in the music industry.