At 12 years old, she was the daughter of Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to release a book

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez and singer Marc Anthony), Emme Muniz, have written a book at age 12 and getting ready to do so.

The book is called “Lord Help Me Lord help me), and it will be released on the 29th of September, in both English and Spanish.

The story is about the love of the little Emme for three-and a dedication to prayer.

“In high school, I learned about the sloth and how it and they are on the verge of extinction, so I began to pray for them in my prayers nightly. I have written this book to help raise money for the save the sloth, and teach the other children how are we to pray, and to ask for help – two things that bring me a lot of comfort,” said Emme said in a statement released by the publication.

It will be recalled that Jennifer Lopez, 50 years old, have two children together, twins Emme and Max, which is the fruit of a marriage to singer Marc Anthony.