At 12 years old, she was the daughter of Jennifer Lopez to release first book and it’s Entertainment

Emme, daughter of Jennifer Lopez and launch of the first book of her career at the age of 12 years of age and older. The singer used the social network on Wednesday (13 may), to make the announcement and say that you feel proud of the young man.

I am so proud of my daughter. Emme shares with you, the first book of the faith.

In addition to the mother, Emme ripped off several accolades in the comments to the publication. “Those who are doing so well at the age of 12?”, “beautiful,” and “I can’t wait to read the book,” there have been a few posts that the fans have.

The project, which is called the Lord, Help Me, it will be available for purchase on the day 29 of September of this year. She also said that, in spite of this, the product can be pre-ordered.