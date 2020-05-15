Bella Thorne lends support to Loren Gray, after concerns about child sexual abuse

Bella Thorne he used social media to send a message of support and strength to the Loren Gray. In the last week, the star of the TikTok took out on an exciting and candid about the sexual abuse that he suffered at the age of 12.

If you don’t remember, Bella also shared her own story of sexual abuse at the beginning of the year 2018.

The actress posted a picture of Loren on the side of a legend that told of what she called “the real story”. While the singer has not added any commentary, the message of support could be seen.

“It was never my fault and you never deserved it. I’ve become stronger and I am very proud of myself.”, I said to Loren.