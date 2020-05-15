Bella Thorne took a radical turn, and paint the hair blue for a new job

Ryan Holmes
According to the actress, the change came about because of his upcoming movie

If there is one thing which Bella Thorne I never get tired of it to change her hair. She was a blonde, a redhead, was the wire color is pink, and the tips of green… Hard to remember them all! And, in the final on Tuesday (28/1), he or she has undergone more of a transformation? The actress is now committed to the blue!

bella thorne – Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne (Instagram/Playback)

When you share pictures of the outfit on Instagram, she has given us a clue as to what’s going on: “New hair, new film’wrote in the caption of this post. But, for the moment, Bella didn’t reveal details about the character.

To go with the flow with everything, she’s still invested on the nails, and the outline is a kitten with the same color as the hair.

It is worth noting that he’s already used to the blue at other times. At the beginning of the year 2017, for example, she has painted almost hair-emerged in one piece, remember? Take a look at it!

Bella Thorne’s hair blue, at the beginning of 2017 at the earliest

Bella Thorne’s hair blue, at the beginning of 2017 (Photo by/Getty Images)

If you think that the color blends too much with her, wasn’t it?!


