Brad Pitt and Angelina in the war for wealth – the Great Life

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not divorced, even though they have already passed three years since the actress has filed for divorce. According to the site of The Blast, the main reason is that the two actors don’t understand each other it is a division of the fortune, estimated at 363 million euros (90.6 million from Diamond, and 272 million of the Interview).

The web site progresses, though, the talks are moving forward in a “smooth” and “private”. The former couple have already reached an agreement over the custody of their six children, and now need to decide how you will divide your money and property. During the 12 years they’ve been together, Pitt and Jolie had managed his wealth as a single, which makes it all the more challenging. One of the main points of contention is the fate of the property, Chateau Miraval, in France, which they bought in 2011 for approximately 60.7 million euros, and where they ended up getting married in August of 2014.

the separation has left its marks



In an interview with French magazine ‘Madame Figaro’, Angelina Jolie, 44, first spoke about the separation from Brad Pitt, and 55. “It was a difficult period in which I became a small, almost insignificant. I feel a deep and genuine sadness, for I was wounded”said the actress admitted that she felt lost, and physically sick. “All of these things, mark you, but to show you how lucky we are, you have to be alive,” he said.