Brad Pitt breaks silence on the end of the wedding to Angelina Jolie: “I’m so sorry” – Entertainment,

Brad Pitt spoke out about the break-up of marriage, with Angelina Jolie, on Tuesday (the 20th), and it has sent a statement to People magazine.

I am very sorry about this, but the most important thing right now is for the well-being of our children.

The former couple are the parents of six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

— I ask you, kindly, for the media to give them the space that they deserve during this difficult time.

Angelina and Pitt have confirmed the break-up of marriage, after 12 years together, on Tuesday (20). According to the website TMZ, the actress filed for divorce claiming “irreconcilable differences”. A spokesperson for the actress, and Robert Offer, has confirmed the separation to the newspaper, the Telegraph, and stated that she was not going to vote this time, and the family asks for privacy as well.

