Brad Pitt reveals that she attended a group to Alcoholics Anonymous after split with Jolie – and More

The actors are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo By: Issei Kato / Reuters

In an interview with the The New York Times, Brad Pitt he spoke for the first time on one of the grounds for the divorce Angelina Jolie. The actor revealed that he had a serious problem with alcohol.

At the beginning of the year 2017, when Pitt was getting ready to live in Ad Astrastill smarting from a recent separation and Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children.

During the interview, he was asked about this period of his life, but he was emphatic: “I’ve had things in the family going on. We are going to leave as well,” he said

Brad Pitt also said that the film was a way to get over that part of the loneliness. “The fact is that we all carry pain, sorrow, and loss. We spent most of the time to hide it, but it is there, it’s on you. Then you open up those boxes,” he explained

The The New York Timesit was found that the final straw in a relationship for eleven years, Jolie has taken place in September, 2016, when the fight for the Interview, drink when he was on the board of a private plane.

Now, the superstar of Hollywood you are committed to sobriety. “I took those things as much as I could, then removed my privileges drink” he emphasized.

After that, Jolie has urged the divorce, Pitt spent a year and a half in the group of Alcoholics Anonymous. A group made up entirely of men, the actor was deeply moved by the vulnerability of others. “You had all these men around here, being open and honest in a way that I’ve never heard of it. It was in this safe place, where there was a little trial, and, therefore, a little judgment for yourself,” he told

Surprisingly, no one in the group that sold the stories to the Interview, to the tabloid press. The men were confident in each other and in the confidence that he has found the site. “It was really liberating to just expose the sides to have a child for yourself, and there’s a lot of value in it,” he says.