Compared to the violent clashes between Angelina Jolie and their children – the liver

Super-the parent company of the actress, you run the risk of being left alone in quarantine. Shiloh, have you ever asked to go live with her dad, Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie may be ready to stand on its own during the period of their confinement. All the kids in the show have already had enough of his behavior is excessively, the driver, from what I’ve asked for the help of my father. According to the magazine ‘the Star’, the concern about a pandemic of a coronavirus is, however, that Jolie is on the brink of insanity, and who are the ones to suffer are the children – Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16, And Zahara, 15, And Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 of which have already asked for Brad Pitt to come and live with him.

“They would love to spend the quarantine with it. At this point, it is alleged, that the father may bring a bit of peace of mind to their livessays a source close to the actress, to be published. And he continues: “Brad I would love to be with their children, but do you know that you can’t make that decision for yourself, and don’t want to bring more drama to the life of the Diamond.”

The daughter, in despair,

The same source also said that Shiloh is “particularly desperate”, in escaping the control of his mother. “She loves her father, and that he is your salvation, when things get complicated,” he says, adding that the young woman complains about the attitude of “frenetic activity” from the mother, which makes her feel like a “prisoner”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt