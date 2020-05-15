Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner donates$ 1 million to a hospital in Los Angeles 25/03/2020

Kylie Jenner joined in the fight to combat the coronavirus, with a donation of$ 1 million to a hospital in the Los Angeles area. For the price, which is currently something on the order of$ 5 million, which will be used for the purchase of medicines and supplies needed in the care of the victims of the covid-19.

The doctor is the Case, the Thais Aliabadi, broke the news of the gift on your profile on Instagram with a message, with emotion.

“I’m lost for words, my eyes are filled with tears of joy, and my heart is full of gratitude. I made a wish out to the universe, to be able to face masks for protection to our brave health care workers, and now my dream has come true. One of my patients, a very beautiful angel, I live, you have to donate$ 1 million to assist in the purchase of hundreds of thousands of face masks, face shields and other protective equipment,” he wrote.

Has responded in the comments to the publication. “I love you!!! And thank you for all the love and care that you put into everything you do. You are an angel on Earth,” he said.