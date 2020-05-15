Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner donates$ 1 million to a hospital in Los Angeles 25/03/2020

Kylie Jenner joined in the fight to combat the coronavirus, with a donation of$ 1 million to a hospital in the Los Angeles area. For the price, which is currently something on the order of$ 5 million, which will be used for the purchase of medicines and supplies needed in the care of the victims of the covid-19.

The doctor is the Case, the Thais Aliabadi, broke the news of the gift on your profile on Instagram with a message, with emotion.

Has responded in the comments to the publication. “I love you!!! And thank you for all the love and care that you put into everything you do. You are an angel on Earth,” he said.

I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers, and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living room Angel, just donated $1,000,000 to help us to buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear, which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, and the too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, and the helping our brave, ER, and ICU workers “feels” just for the gratifying of the helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner can️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….

