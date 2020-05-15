Defense to Live, and he says that the words of the OFCE, leaving out the context of this meeting, jair bolsonaro

The defence of the former minister for Justice Brad Live, and it says that a transcript of the part of the video in the framework of the ministerial meeting on the final day of the 22nd of April, the office of the solicitor General reveals a “disparity of arms”.

The defense says in a statement that a disclosure ‘ shows that the OFCE has access to the video, while the defense does not have.”

In an opinion submitted to the Supreme Court, the OFCE has expressed itself in favour of the removal of the confidentiality of the portions of the video recording, but that’s just part of the video in which there is the intervention of jair bolsonaro.

The lawyer, Rodrigo Rios, in the defense of Live, and it says that the application contains the transcripts of verbatim passages of the statements of the president, but with the omission of the context.

The defense of Live, and it argues that the passages that are relevant to a proper understanding of it, including on the part of security of rio de janeiro”, that would have been missed by the AGU.

The note in its entirety below:

“Steve I Live in, and their lawyers were taken by surprise by the request of NEPAL on behalf of the president of the Republic, in the survey of the SUPREME court. A transcript of the part-it reveals the disparity of the weapons, it shows that the OFCE has access to the video, while the defence of Sergio, I Live in doesn’t have. The request contains the transcripts of verbatim passages of the statements of the President, but with the omission of the context and the parts that are relevant to a proper understanding of what occurred at the meeting, including on the part of security of rio de janeiro”, in the words immediately preceding. In any case, even if the passage literally, as compared with the facts later on, such as the resignation of the director-general of the PF, the exchange of the superintendent of the PF, and the resignation of the minister of Justice, confirms that the references were related to the individual and not the GSI. A transcript of a partial search, only to strengthen the argument of the defence for the president, but it also reinforces the urgent need for the release of the video in its entirety.

Rodrigo Rios, a lawyer for Sergio, I Live in”